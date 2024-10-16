Super Mario Party Jamboree Gets First Patch Notes Ahead of Release

Super Mario Party Jamboree isn’t even out yet, but in true Nintendo fashion, it’s already gotten a day-one (pre-day-one?) update to smooth out some issues ahead of launch. This one is thankfully a bit more involved than the usual updates we get for Nintendo games and products sometimes that just talk about performance improvements and stability and deals pretty much exclusively with bugs affecting different minigames. The update is out now despite the game not releasing until Thursday, so if you’ve preloaded the game already, you can download the update as well to make sure you’re ready to go at launch.

Things like Toad’s Factory and Cannon Sky High are new to Super Mario Party Jamboree, so the patch notes lack a bit of context given that the game’s not out yet, but they’ll make more sense upon release. That said, below are the patch notes for Super Mario Party Jamboree‘s very first update:

Fixed an issue in Mario Party in which the number of times players stopped on Unlucky Spaces would be reset when resuming from a saved game.

Fixed an issue in Cannon Sky High in which items appearing would overlap with the cannon and could not be acquired

Fixed an issue in Toad’s Factory in which an error would occur and the game crashes if the Nintendo Switch console was removed from the dock while on the reward screen after clearing Area 10.

Fixed an issue in Toad’s Factory in which the Party Points acquisition sequence not to play and points could not be earned when clearing Area 10 again.

Fixed several issues to improve overall gameplay experience.

For those who may have been on the fence about Super Mario Party Jamboree, the reviews put out for the game so far should reassure you that yes, it’s time to take another trip across some Super Mario boards while challenging your friends in some minigames. The Super Mario Party game currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic which is respectable in its own right but also puts it above pretty much every other Mario Party game that’s been released in recent years.

Super Mario Party Jamboree releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 17th. The Mario Party game also comes with a pretty nice preorder bonus, too, if you want to squeeze in an order before release.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]