Super Mario Party Jamboree Trailer Outlines New Modes, Minigames, and More

Super Mario Party Jamboree is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, and an all-new overview trailer has now been released. At more than five minutes long, the new trailer offers a significant amount of details about the game, giving players a better idea of what to expect from the finished product. The trailer breaks down the game's various modes, including new online options like Koopathalon and Bowser Kaboom Squad. Of course, the trailer also offers a look at several of the new minigames that will appear, including those that can be played in handheld mode, and using detached Joy-Cons.

The new overview trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree can be found below.

Mario Party mode is the game's main mode, which will feature seven different boards to check out: Mega Wiggler's Tree Party, Roll 'em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, Rainbow Galleria, King Bowser's Keep, Mario's Rainbow Castle, and Western Land. As previously revealed, the latter two boards are returning options from Mario Party and Mario Party 2, respectively. This mode is for players that want a classic Mario Party experience, either locally or online.

For players that want to compete locally with friends and family, the new Motion Control modes are one new option. Paratroopa Flight School has players flapping their arms to fly, with options that include Sky Battle (where players battle head to head), Koopa Paratroopa Taxi (where they work together), and Free Flight. Toad's Item Factory is another Motion Control mode, where players work together to get the ball to the goal by moving their own specified factory parts. Rhythm Kitchen is the final Motion Control mode, in which players create dishes together as a team by following the beat.

All in all, Super Mario Party Jamboree seems to be shaping up nicely! With 110 minigames to play and a whole bunch of different modes, it seems like there should be a significant amount of content to enjoy. The Mario Party series has been going strong for more than two decades, and it looks like developer Nintendo Cube is still finding new ways to innovate and get the most out of the franchise. Hopefully Super Mario Party Jamboree will prove to be a fun addition to the franchise when it releases on October 17th.

