‘Super Mario Party’ Launch Trailer Shows Off Tons of New Minigames

Super Mario Party’s new launch trailer shows off many of the new minigames that players can play on the Nintendo Switch.

Taking the classic Mario Party formula and putting it on the Nintendo Switch console, the game makes use of the Joy-Con controllers and the Switch’s portable capabilities with 80 new minigames to compete in. The trailer starts with rhythm games, a minigame genre that’s been a staple in Mario Party games, though it requires players to use their whole bodies this time while matching on-screen dance moves and marching in a parade among other actions. Baseball games, runners that require players to take actions at certain times, and other games all test players’ sense of rhythm and make them get active.

“Throw a party anytime, anywhere, with anyone in Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch!” Nintendo UK’s description for the launch trailer said. “Compete in 80 minigames and play with friends online and in all-new ways!”

Some of the games that are either new or present updated versions of old games also task players with working together. While Mario Party is a competition between different players as they try and win the most games themselves, there are times when all four players are on the same team and have to unite to complete one objective. Some of those games were shown in the trailer as well with actions like herding penguins and guiding a raft down a river shown, the latter being the most recent version of a recurring Mario Party game.

Super Mario Party’s Shell Shocked Deluxe game is another take on a classic that makes use of the Switch’s technology as players with more than one Switch position the handheld consoles in a way that allows them to create their own arena. From there, the game continues like a normal Shell Shocked battle with players taking control of tanks and blowing their enemies away.

Part of the video also references the game’s voice chat feature that players can use to talk to each other while competing in the minigames. Shown at the 3:46 mark, the Online Mariothon feature lets players compete against opponents even if they’re not in the same room as each other. The custom list of minigames that players participate in during that mode will at least support voice chat, but it’s unclear how available the feature is outside of that mode.

Super Mario Party releases for the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 5.