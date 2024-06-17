Super Mario RPG Price Slashed to Lowest Amount Yet

The Nintendo Switch remake of Super Mario RPG has seen its price cut to a new low point. At this point in time, Super Mario RPG hasn't even been out for a full year as the Nintendo exclusive just launched this past fall. As a result, the game has more often than not continued to retail for its standard $59.99 price point as Nintendo rarely tends to discount its own firs-party releases. Luckily, if you've been holding off on picking up Super Mario RPG for yourself, a new deal might be exactly what you've been waiting for.

As of this moment, Walmart has Super Mario RPG on sale for the low price of $32.99. This represents nearly a 50% discount from its typical value and is far and away the best offer that has ever been seen for the game. It's not known how long this deal will be lasting, but it's worth noting that other retailers such as Amazon have also recently marked down the game to $39.99. Still, even though there are sales at multiple retail chains, Walmart currently has the best offer of the bunch.

By all accounts, Super Mario RPG has been incredibly well received since hitting Nintendo Switch. Not only does this remake feature the same story and mechanics found in the original release, but it also overhauls the visuals to bring it into the modern age. As such, if you're on the fence when it comes to picking Super Mario RPG up, all signs point to it being a fantastic addition to your Switch library.

To learn more about Super Mario RPG, you can get a look at the game's trailer and synopsis below.

"Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone."