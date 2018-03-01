Super Mario’s Soundtrack Gets a Loving Tribute From 70 Different Musicians

The Super Mario soundtrack is easily one of the most iconic in the history of gaming. Ask any given Nintendo fan to hum their favorite song from the series and, more than likely, they’ll nail it, note for note.
So leave it to a number of musicians to get together and pay loving tribute to said soundtrack – 70, to be exact.
A YouTube user by the name of FamilyJules has posted a new video, which can be seen above, that showcases a number of classic melodies from the Super Mario series, across 70 different superstars, playing their favorite tunes for a few seconds at a time, all tying together into one awesome 20 minute video.
“Thank you, Mario,” FamilyJules notes in the video description. “This medley is my ultimate tribute to not only the first game series I ever played, which kindled my passion for games and music, but also to all of the amazing and talented friends I have made across the years I’ve been on YouTube.
“Thank you so much for playing, listening and working together to make beautiful tributes to what we love.”
The full listing is as follows, with links to the respective artist pages:
1 (0:18) Jonny Atma – https://www.youtube.com/JonnyAtma
2 (0:38) Ace Waters – https://www.youtube.com/acewatersthe3rd
3 (0:53) AHmusic – https://www.youtube.com/Alez15666
4 (1:09) HollowRiku – https://www.youtube.com/HollowRiku
5 (1:30) Jacksfilms – https://www.youtube.com/jacksfilms
6 (1:52) Dr. Pez – https://www.youtube.com/drpez12
7 (2:11) Ubaldo B – https://www.youtube.com/ud0ntkn0w
8 (2:34) Forsaken Panda – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtIp…
9 (2:49) Daniel Tidwell – https://www.youtube.com/metaldaniel03
10 (3:08) BMBGuitar – https://www.youtube.com/BMBGuitar
11 (3:21) 331Erock – https://www.youtube.com/331Erock
12 (3:34) Ferdk – https://www.youtube.com/ferdk16
13 (3:49) 8BitBrigadier – https://www.youtube.com/8BitBrigadier
14 (4:03) ToxicxEternity – https://www.youtube.com/ToxicxEternity
15 (4:19) Steven Morris – https://www.youtube.com/morrissteven
16 (4:43) Zurachi – https://www.youtube.com/ZurachiTV
17 (5:01) David Russell – https://www.youtube.com/DavidRussell323
18 (5:25) ArtificialFear – https://www.youtube.com/ArtificialFear
19 (5:46) Ryan Lafford – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TC…
20 (6:06) Paul Farrer Music – https://www.youtube.com/livefortodayd…
21 (6:19) RichaadEB – https://www.youtube.com/RichaadEB
22 (6:32) The8BitDrummer – https://www.youtube.com/Frostwolf28
23 (6:37) LennartAlsing – https://www.youtube.com/LennartAlsing
24 (6:54) PPF – https://www.youtube.com/PoopPoopFart
25 (7:15) BillyTheBard11th – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMIF…
26 (7:39) Delcake – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIbb…
27 (7:44) Jackson Parodi – https://www.youtube.com/CplJoebot
28 (8:00) ThunderScott – https://www.youtube.com/ThunderScott6267
29 (8:23) Tsuko G. – https://www.youtube.com/TsukoG
30 (8:49) Dannlink – https://www.youtube.com/SuperLinkVide…
31 (8:54) Christian Richardson – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx1o…
32 (9:06) Ro Panuganti – https://www.youtube.com/Swiggles1987
33 (9:20) SixteenInMono – https://www.youtube.com/badoosh12
34 (9:41) Jake McCoy – https://www.youtube.com/jam2995
35 (9:54) Patti Rudisill – https://www.youtube.com/Viopatti
36 (9:59) Kristin Nagius – https://www.youtube.com/fieldofreeds
37 (10:06) CSGuitar89 – https://www.youtube.com/CSGuitar89
38 (10:20) Legendav – https://www.youtube.com/DaviiKangMusic
39 (10:37) Super Guitar Bros. – https://www.youtube.com/SuperGuitarBros
40 (10:50) LittleVMills – https://www.youtube.com/LittleVMills
41 (11:09) BlackearacheXD – https://www.youtube.com/BlackearacheXD
42 (11:25) String Player Gamer – https://www.youtube.com/mangdiws
43 (11:33) David Ramos – https://www.youtube.com/docjazz4
44 (11:41) Project Genesis – https://www.youtube.com/ProjectGenesi…
45 (11:55) Marc Papeghin – https://www.youtube.com/Marcpapeghin
46 (11:59) subversiveasset – https://www.youtube.com/subversiveasset
47 (12:15) Nstens1117 – https://www.youtube.com/Nstens1117
48 (12:31) Krissalad – https://www.youtube.com/krissalad
49 (12:52) mklachu – https://www.youtube.com/mklachu
50 (13:14) Soundole – https://www.youtube.com/SoUnDoLe
51 (13:29) Lord Bif Music – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAe-…
52 (13:52) Josiah Everhart – https://www.youtube.com/boozinwalsh
53 (14:15) Doug Perry – https://www.youtube.com/DougDrumUltim…
54 (14:29) MetalFortress – https://www.youtube.com/MetalFortress14
55 (14:50) ChequerChequer – https://www.youtube.com/ChequerChequer
56 (15:07) Sab Irene – https://www.youtube.com/sabrinascotti28
57 (15:26) gabocarina96 – https://www.youtube.com/gabocarina96
58 (15:44) Mark The Hammer – https://www.youtube.com/markthehammer
59 (16:04) TeraCMusic – https://www.youtube.com/TeraCMusic
60 (16:20) Lyle Rath – https://www.youtube.com/LyleSucks
61 (16:44) insaneintherainmusic – https://www.youtube.com/insaneinthera…
62 (16:52) Mitch Cairns – https://www.youtube.com/MaximumHambur…
63 (17:10) Julia Henderson – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClz6…
64 (17:13) Shady Cicada – https://www.youtube.com/MastaKief
65 (17:28) TimberTaft – https://www.youtube.com/TimberTaft
66 (17:31) HomykSmash – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGZ9…
67 (17:40) Caleb Hyles – https://www.youtube.com/CalebsCovers
68 (17:49) Adriana Figueroa – https://www.youtube.com/adrisaurus
69 (18:08) Jonathan Young – https://www.youtube.com/jonathanyoung…
70 (18:25) Austin Dickey – http://www.youtube.com/Dickeyfighter7861
Play the video above, and enjoy!