Super Mario’s Soundtrack Gets a Loving Tribute From 70 Different Musicians

The Super Mario soundtrack is easily one of the most iconic in the history of gaming. Ask any given Nintendo fan to hum their favorite song from the series and, more than likely, they’ll nail it, note for note.

So leave it to a number of musicians to get together and pay loving tribute to said soundtrack – 70, to be exact.

A YouTube user by the name of FamilyJules has posted a new video, which can be seen above, that showcases a number of classic melodies from the Super Mario series, across 70 different superstars, playing their favorite tunes for a few seconds at a time, all tying together into one awesome 20 minute video.

“Thank you, Mario,” FamilyJules notes in the video description. “This medley is my ultimate tribute to not only the first game series I ever played, which kindled my passion for games and music, but also to all of the amazing and talented friends I have made across the years I’ve been on YouTube.

“Thank you so much for playing, listening and working together to make beautiful tributes to what we love.”

The full listing is as follows, with links to the respective artist pages:

Play the video above, and enjoy!