This ‘Super Mario’ Star Topper Completes Your Christmas Tree

Did you put up your Christmas tree yet? If so, you’re probably going to want to take the decorations down and start all over after you see this. Well, if you’re a big Nintendo fan anyway.

Let’s start with this Super Mario star tree topper. It doesn’t light up, which is a missed opportunity if you ask us, but you could probably figure out a way to stuff one of your LED tree lights in there. Either way, it’s absolutely adorable – you can grab the star topper here for $19.99. Of course, you can’t have a topper like this and not extend the theme to the decorations. Fortunately, we have some suggestions on that front.

If you want to go all out with a Nintendo-themed Christmas tree, get yourself one (or all) of the following string lights:

• Legend of Zelda Rupee String Lights

• Legend of Zelda Triforce String Lights

• Super Mario Coin String Lights

Once you have all of that sorted, you can finish off your Nintendo tree with some ornaments. You can find a collection that includes Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon themes right here. Don’t forget that you can save 20% on your order of $80 or more at ThinkGeek using the code 8020RULE at checkout for a limited time.