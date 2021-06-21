Super Mario World Fan Project Makes the Nintendo Classic Playable in Widescreen

✖

Since launching with the Super Nintendo back in 1990, Super Mario World has remained an indisputable classic. Unfortunately, the game does not officially support widescreen TVs and monitors. SNES ROM hacker Vitor Vilela has offered fans a solution, with a download that presents the game in glorious 16:9 resolution. The download was made available on GitHub, but those interested will have to find methods of playing Super Mario World that will be compatible. Vilela is planning to add support for additional aspect ratios in the future. It's important to note that this is not an officially licensed patch from Nintendo.

Vilela's Tweet announcing the mod can be found embedded below.

NEW RELEASE: Super Mario World Widescreen (SNES) is now available for download! Explore the new expanded adventure, natively enhanced to work with modern screens. The true 2021 gaming experience mixed with the wonderful 1990 gaming golden age! Download: https://t.co/UugJXT4Fvh pic.twitter.com/BDTMIECQhP — Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) June 18, 2021

Vilela has offered a number of patches and improvements for classic SNES games, including Gradius III. On Twitter, Vilela addressed the possibility of Nintendo shutting down the patch. This update does not use any of the company's code, so it should theoretically be safe from a legal standpoint. However, Vilela has stated that if Nintendo does shut it down, they have no intention of contesting it, as they don't have any desire to get into a court battle. Hopefully, the mod will remain available for those interested in using it.

For those that have never played Super Mario World, it truly is one of the best games of all-time. The fourth of Mario's 2D outings, Super Mario World used the SNES hardware to offer a more fleshed-out world than the NES hardware was capable of. The game introduced the world to Yoshi, as well as a number of new enemies that went on to become fan favorites. The idea of playing the game in a widescreen format certainly sounds like an exciting one, and it could the best way for newcomers to learn all that Super Mario World has to offer.

Are you a fan of Super Mario World? Do you think the game would benefit from a widescreen presentation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Kotaku]