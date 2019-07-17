New Super Monkey Ball Game Announced

Sega has announced the release of a new Super Monkey Ball game that’s due out in October. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is the name of the new title that’s bringing every major platform an updated version of the game which was originally released for the Wii years ago. While that game was just on the Wii, this HD version will be released for each of the modern platforms, though the PC release will come a bit later than October 29th when the game is out for most.

Teasers for some sort of new Super Monkey Ball project have been floating around the past few months which led to speculation about whether we’d be getting an entirely new game or something else. We now know it to be the latter thanks to Tuesday’s reveal of the HD version of Banana Blitz. Some more recent teasers hinted that this would be the case with some of them even explicitly naming the game correctly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms on October 29th, Sega confirmed, while the PC release via Steam will come a bit later during the winter. This new game boasts more than just updated graphics as well and will have optimized controls and new gameplay features like an additional mini-game, according to Sega.

We’re not monkeying around, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD lands on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 29, 2019, with a Steam release planned for Winter 2019!https://t.co/9B9ROhjB9D pic.twitter.com/ldNkFjPPxa — SEGA (@SEGA) July 16, 2019

“Originally released for the Nintendo Wii in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD brings all the fun and chaos of the Monkey Ball series to modern consoles,” a press release from Sega said about the new project. “Complete with updated graphics, optimized control schemes for each platform, a brand-new mini-game Decathalon mode where you complete a set of 10 mini-games in a row, and online leaderboards, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is perfect for new fans of any age, as well as the most seasoned Monkey Ball series veterans.”

The game will be priced at $39.99, according to the announcement. A site for the game has been set up, though it only has the reveal trailer and the different platforms it’ll be available for at this time. That’ll be the spot where you can pre-order the game for the various systems, though it does not appear that those pre-orders are live just yet.