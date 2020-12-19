Nintendo Reveals New Looks at Super Nintendo World Rides & Attractions

Nintendo has slowly been showing off more of its upcoming theme park, Super Nintendo World, over the past few months but had yet to fully walk us through the locale in full. Fortunately, that trend finally ended today as Nintendo has now given us our best look at the destination so far.

Highlighted in a new Nintendo Direct today, Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto gave us a tour around Super Nintendo World and showed off some of the many features that it will offer. One of the most prominent aspects of the park comes in the form of a wristband that visitors will be able to wear around. This band will connect to an app on a smartphone and will allow those in attendance to collect virtual coins and gifts by interacting with specific objects.

Miyamoto then showed off a handful of different locations that are present around the park, many of which resemble places seen within the Mario video games. Some of these included an eatery run by Toads, an underground area filled with Bob-Ombs, and Bowser’s Castle, which contained a Mario Kart-themed ride inside.

As for when Super Nintendo World is set to open, Miyamoto revealed that the park will finally begin letting in visitors on February 4, 2021, at Universal Studios Japan. Miyamoto acknowledged that many around the world likely won’t be able to travel to the park right away, however, due to travel restrictions that might be in place because of COVID-19.

Fortunately, Super Nintendo World will be expanding around the globe later on with two parks being established at Universal locations in Orlando and Hollywood within the United States. For now, dates on when these parks might begin being built in the U.S. have yet to be divulged.

All in all, Super Nintendo World looks like an absolute blast. Best of all, Miyamoto also said that what was highlighted in today’s stream was only a fraction of what the park will actually offer. To see more of the theme park in the future, you can continue following our coverage right here.

Be sure to keep reading to check out some additional images of what Super Nintendo World looks like!