New Super Nintendo World Details Revealed

There’s not much that’s officially known about the contents of the upcoming Super Nintendo World, the Universal theme park that’s set to recreate the beloved worlds of Nintendo video games in real life. The partnership between the two companies has been in place since 2015, and it’s finally looking like the first set of attractions will launch in 2020. More details about the upcoming theme park experience were revealed this week during a conference in Los Angeles, and that includes what appears to be the first two rides!

Speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference this week, Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams answered a number of questions about his position and the parks, and that includes several specifically about Super Nintendo World.

“It’s a whole new separate area of the park. It’s got food. It’s got merchandise. The first phase will have two rides, Super Mario Kart ride as well as Yoshi’s Adventures,” Williams said, according to a transcript of the session, after being asked whether the park was on track and whether there were any details he could share. “The whole land is interactive, and you’re going to have a wristband. It’s got the big red Mario symbol on it. It’s — by the way, the wristband is supercool. It’s all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won’t come off, […] and you’ll be able to go up and keep score and play with the various games, and that also translates to a score-keeping capability if you choose to do so within the rides and actually interfaces back with your game consoles. So you can build on it and come back again, and it’s really got everything going on.”

Williams went on to confirm that Super Nintendo World would eventually come to all the parks, save Beijing, but didn’t comment on when specifically it would arrive in the United States.

“I know we’re bringing it,” he said, “but I don’t want to defer attendance. But we’re bringing it. You can count on it.”

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to first open at Universal Studios Japan in spring of next year ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It will eventually also open at most other Universal theme parks around the world. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the theme park right here.

[H/T Attractions Magazine]