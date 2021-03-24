Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 11.0.1 Update Live, Full Patch Notes Released

✖

A new update is now live for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, version 11.0.1 doesn't offer anything too substantive to the game, so fans hoping for some sweeping fighter changes will have to wait a bit longer. Of course, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just saw a very large number of changes to its roster, so a smaller update will likely be quite welcome for fans of the fighting game. Unlike that previous update, this one makes a change to a solitary playable fighter: Wii Fit Trainer. Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's website can be found below:

General Vulnerability when landing after using the Wii Fit Trainer’s side special Header had decreased unintentionally, so this has been adjusted.



The roster for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate currently features a massive number of fighters, so periodic updates such as this one are required in order to keep things balanced. It might not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but this adjustment to Wii Fit Trainer will bring the fighter closer to where Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai need the character to be. Wii Fit Trainer first became a playable fighter in the series with Super Smash Bros. for 3DS/Wii U.

The previous update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate saw the fourth fighter added from the game's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC: Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. There are just two remaining roster slots left as part of the DLC pack, and speculation is running rampant about which characters will join the game next. Fans are hoping to see characters such as Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief, and Doom Slayer, but Nintendo has proven that it can be very difficult to predict just which fighters will come to the game. Of course, that makes it all the more exciting, as some characters have offered some truly shocking surprises. It will likely be a few more months before another fighter is unveiled, so fans will have plenty of time to continue that speculation!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Have you been enjoying the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!