Super Smash Bros. Director Planning "Special Crossover" With Popular YouTube Channel

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai is in "semi-retirement" at the moment, and has been spending a lot of his newfound free time with his YouTube Channel "Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games." In a recent Tweet, Sakurai revealed that a lot of viewers have expressed an interest in seeing him play other games. Apparently, Sakurai "is planning a special crossover with another well-known YouTube channel," though no additional details were provided. Unsurprisingly, replies to the Tweet were filled with content creators claiming to be the one working with Sakurai!

The Tweet from Sakurai can be found embedded below. Readers interested in checking out Sakurai's YouTube Channel can do so right here.

Since my YouTube debut, many of you have expressed interest in watching me play other games.

Well, you'll soon have your chance, because Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games is planning a special crossover with another well-known YouTube channel!

Stay tuned for more details... — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 8, 2023

Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games

Sakurai started a YouTube channel in 2022, which centers on his career creating video games. Sakurai has been in the video game industry since 1990, and has worked on a number of different games outside of the Super Smash Bros. series. The channel gives Sakurai an opportunity to offer more details about the game development process, including previously unknown details about games like Kirby Air Ride.

Sakurai has become something of an internet celebrity over the last few years, having established a passionate audience through his trailers for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In those trailers, Sakurai often displayed a passion for several different gaming franchises. It's clear that gaming is much more than just a job for Sakurai, as he seems to have a lot of love for what he does. Given that, it makes sense that fans would want to watch him play different games on YouTube, and see him in his element. If the stream is successful enough, it's possible it could even become a recurring thing!

The Future of Super Smash Bros.

(Photo: Nintendo, Bandai Namco)

The final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released in 2021, with the arrival of Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Sakurai has been in "semi-retirement" since then, and that has left a lot of fans guessing about the future of the series. Since the first game released on N64 back in 1999, the series has appeared on every Nintendo home console, as well as the 3DS. Throughout that time, Sakurai has been closely involved with every game in the series, where he has served in the role of director, and has also provided the voice for King Dedede. At this point, it's impossible to imagine the series without Sakurai's involvement, but it's also impossible to imagine a Nintendo console without a new Smash Bros. game.

With a new Nintendo console reportedly coming in 2024, it will be interesting to see what happens with the series moving forward. The company usually doesn't keep fans waiting long between a system's release and the debut of a new Smash Bros. game, but things could be different the next time around!

Are you excited to see who Sakurai will be gaming with on YouTube? Do you think he'll return for anothr Smash Bros. game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!