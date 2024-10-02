Super Smash Bros. Boss Teases "Special Finale" for YouTube Series

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has been steadily releasing new videos for his YouTube channel while Smash Bros. fans debated on when or if we'll be getting a new Smash Bros. game, but as of this summer, Sakurai said that he'd be wrapping up his series. That's still the case with production on a few remaining episodes winding down now so that the last of his series will release in mid-October, but according to new info from Sakurai shared this week, he actually has an encore prepared with one more "special finale" coming afterwards.

Sakurai talked about his YouTube channel this week via his social accounts. He reiterated the plans to close down the channel which he'd talked about before, but this is the first time that he's said he would be putting out one additional episode afterwards.

"As mentioned previously, I'll be wrapping up production of new episodes for my YouTube channel soon," he said. "Right now, it's looking like the last scheduled episode will release on Tuesday, October 15th. However, I'm also working on a special finale episode to come afterward, so please stay tuned for more details!"

As mentioned previously, I'll be wrapping up production of new episodes for my YouTube channel soon. Right now, it's looking like the last scheduled episode will release on Tuesday, October 15th.



However, I'm also working on a special finale episode to come afterward, so please… pic.twitter.com/6cyx3XO0nw — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 2, 2024

Naturally, the conversation and his replies turned to two hot topics in the Nintendo sphere: games that might be in the works for the fabled Nintendo Switch 2, and the idea of another Super Smash Bros. game getting made. For the latter, Sakurai expressed years ago that there were no plans at the time for a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sequel, though players have long held out hope that those plans would change. As for Switch 2 games, many speculated after Sakurai announced the end of his channel that its closure had something to do with the fact that he was perhaps getting back to work on a Switch 2 game.

For those out of the loop, his YouTube videos were not exclusively focused on the Super Smash Bros. series and were instead about creating games in general. They were often quite insightful when it came to looking at the development process of games and the decisions that went into them. Despite not being about Super Smash Bros. directly, Sakurai often leaned on examples from those games to discuss development overall.