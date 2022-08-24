Super Smash Bros Creator Masahiro Sakurai Launches YouTube Channel

Kirby and Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has launched his own YouTube channel! Masahiro Sakurai is one of the handful of video game directors who is super plugged into the community and has become a name/face for many gamers. While game development is filled with hundreds and even thousands of people working to bring a game to life, there is usually one person helping guide the vision at the helm. Only a handful of these creators in the gaming industry really get proper recognition as there aren't big red carpet premieres and gobs of press like there would be for a director of a big Hollywood movie. Sakurai, however, has been the face of many key updates on the Smash Bros series.

After building a massive audience and allowing people to understand his personality, Masahiro Sakurai has announced that he has a YouTube channel. There are already three videos on the channel, one of which is an introduction to his new content. Sakurai said he won't be streaming games or doing let's plays, but will instead use the platform to talk about game development and what it takes to make a game fun. Sakurai has also been given permission to share development builds for Super Smash Bros. and design documents, allowing a pretty rare behind the scenes look at an amazing franchise. The videos are already pretty compelling, offering fun animated slides to highlight his points while he narrates over them. For anyone looking to understand game development or possibly just be entertained by something that's also educational, Sakurai has already kicked things off with a bang on YouTube.

As of right now, it's unclear how frequently these videos will be uploaded, but Sakurai noted he plans to keep the videos to about 2 – 5 minutes long. With such short videos, it will likely make it easier for him to crank these out on a consistent basis. Nevertheless, it's an awesome peak behind the curtain and one that's worth supporting!

