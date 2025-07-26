Super Smash Bros. Fans Worried About Release Date of Next Game

Super Smash Bros. fans across the Nintendo fandom are worried about the release of the next game on Nintendo Switch 2. As Super Smash Bros. fans will know, it has been seven years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. This already ties the largest gap between releases, sharing this with the seven-year gap between 2001’s Super Smash Bros. Melee and 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl. And this record is going to be broken because there is no sign of the next Super Smash Bros. game, and fans are learning this is not going to change anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why is this not going to change anytime soon? Well, because the creator of the series and the director of the series, Masahiro Sakurai — plus his team — are busy working on Kirby Air Riders, a passion project for the former and an opportunity to break from Super Smash Bros. This Nintendo Switch 2 game is set to release this year, and only then will work presumably begin on the next Super Smash Bros. game.

Couple this with Sakurai’s well-documented fatigue and his numerous reservations about where the series can go after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — who can take the torch from him as well — and the outlook isn’t exactly great for fans of the 26-year-old Nintendo series.

“I don’t think we’ll see it for a while, and if we do Sakurai might not be involved and the scope of the game may be entirely different from Ultimate,” writes one fan about a potential Super Smash Bros. Switch 2 release date. “I think people should prepare to be underwhelmed by future smash rosters in terms of quantity.”

“I think it’s extremely unlikely that a new Smash Bros is announced this year and even more unlikely that it would release next year,” adds a second fan. “I think we are multiple years away from a new Smash Bros. In fact, I think we will see a new Zelda game before we see a new Smash Bros game… and that’s looking at maybe 4 years?”

One comment, with many votes of approval, pens the game in for a 2028 or 2029 release date. In other words, many fans are preparing to hibernate. That said, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only had about one year of pre-production and two years of full development. To this end, if the game has been in pre-production, we could see it out in 2027, but this seems unlikely at this point given all the context.

That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on the Nintendo series, click here.