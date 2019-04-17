New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Amiibo Revealed, Including ‘Animal Crossing’s Isabelle

Nintendo dropped a nice little mini-Direct for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate out of nowhere, which finally revealed when players can expect Persona 5’s Joker to arrive in-game as well as all of the goodies that come with a new update for the game. These new features include the previously leaked Stage Builder mode, a fancy Video Editor for those looking to document their gameplay in glorious fashion, and a bunch of other stuff, which you can read about right here. That said, Nintendo also revealed a few new amiibo for Super Smash Bros., including the likes of Isabelle from Animal Crossing.

Alongside the Isabelle that was revealed, there will be two more amiibo that will be arriving later this year – Pichu and Pokemon Trainer, which can all be seen in the photos below. Needless to say, these are likely some must-haves for anyone with a sizable amiibo collection as it is, but there’s no wrong place or time to start collecting.

New Super Smash Bros. series #amiibo are on the way! Pichu, Isabelle, and Pokémon Trainer will be available on 7/26. pic.twitter.com/NVPBnj9XpM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 17, 2019

As can be seen in the tweet above from Nintendo of America, the three amiibo will be arriving later this year on July 26th for players to enjoy. Luckily, the update that was announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is just hours away as well as the game’s first fighter pack that features Joker from Persona 5. With everything that has just dropped, and the fun that is sure to come in future months, players will be having a ball in the latest fighting game in the series.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: “Ultimate” is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

What do you think about this? Will you be snatching up these new amiibo when they become available? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

