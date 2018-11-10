‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fans Reveal Who They Think Has The Best Alternate Costumes

While we all know that Captain Falcon, Wii Fit Trainer, and Kirby are the best fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and that Yoshi and those hacks Ice Climbers are the worst, who has the best alternate costumes in the game isn’t as cut-and-dry.

That said, the game’s official Reddit page, home of many of the series’ most hardcore fans, recently conducted a poll with over 4,000 participants asking this very question, and the results are in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the top 10:

1. Meta Knight

2. Pichu

3. Ridley

4. Bowser Jr.

5. Inkling

6. Icineroar

7. Mario

8. Dark Samus

9. Piranha Plant

10. Shulk

At the bottom, is Dark Pit with only two votes, and above him are Rob, Wii Fit Trainer, and Ryu with only three. Sitting right outside the top 10 are Link, Pikachu, Daisy, Pokemon Trainer, and Ike in that order.

Personally, when it comes to alternate costumes, I have to rank Icineroar, the freshly-revealed fighter from the Pokemon series, at the top, purley for his one alt. that makes him look like Big The Cat from Sonic. Meta Knight being at the top isn’t very surprising though, just the detailing in his Galacta Knight and Dark MK costumes are enough for him to be number one.

As you may know, there’s some notable alternate costumes missing this year, such as Black Yoshi, who has been replaced with an adorable Yarn Yoshi. At the moment, it’s unclear whether more costumes will be added further down the line via DLC. In other words, there still may be a chance for Black Yoshi and other missing alts to make into the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release next month on December 7.

In cased you missed it, a demo of the game featuring the full roster is poised to start hitting Best Buy stores soon, offering up the rare chance to play the platform fighter before it releases.

For more news, information, and media on the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch release, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking here. And of course, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Who has the best alternate costume in the game?