‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Bug Makes King K. Rool’s Crown Huge

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have found that a unique interaction between King K. Rool and Yoshi can result in the Kremling king’s crown growing much larger than its default size.

A twitter user shared the video below featuring Yoshi and King K. Rool engaged in a normal match when the big Donkey Kong universe fighter threw his crown at Yoshi to zone the character away, as King K. Rool players do. Yoshi responded by turning King K. Rool into an egg which made him miss the return of the crown, and when the crown landed, it was several times the size that it was when initially thrown.

Actually this glitch is easy to trigger. pic.twitter.com/AuKMF8R4Pi — alen (@alen3822) January 13, 2019

After first encountering the bug, the player tried to replicate it in the video at the top by practicing with Yoshi and King K. Rool. With a few attempts to pinpoint exactly what it was that made the crown larger, the player found that the bug wasn’t too hard to replicate. With proper timing and the assumption that King K. Rool doesn’t accidently pick up the crown when he’s in the egg, the crown can become a much larger projectile.

It’s unclear if the item’s hitbox grows in size along with the actual item, a change that would make the projectile an even better zoning tool for King K. Rool, but it’s difficult to imagine this scenario playing out in King K. Rool’s favor in a normal game. It would be difficult enough to replicate the bug in an actual competitive match, but even if it did happen, the crown becoming a fair-game projectile means it would be just as useful to King K. Rool’s opponents as it is to him.

Another player encountered the bug themselves and tested it in a casual environment to push the limits of the crown and see how large it could get. In a game where mushrooms made fighters grow to immense sizes, the same bug appears to make the crown grow alongside them. The crown in the gif below is huge, but the fact that it’s that large in the sprawling Hyrule Temple map is even more impressive.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.