Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle Now Available For Pre-Order

It’s one thing to get your hands on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game that’ll be making its way to Nintendo Switch later this year. But if you really want to show your loyalty, there’s a special edition of the game that can be all yours, now that pre-orders are officially open for it.

Mentioned previously in this Bundle news story, the Ultimate package comes with a copy of the game, along with a special Steelbook case featuring the Smash Bros. emblem and a limited edition Super Smash Bros. controller, decked out in beautiful black and white colors.

The bundle can now be pre-ordered over at GameStop for the price of $139.99. That’s not a bad package price, going for just a few bucks more than buying the game and the controller on their own. And this way, you’re confirmed to get both in one shot instead of worrying if either of them will be out of stock around the holiday season.

Here’s the official item description to get you all excited for what’s coming:

“Gaming icons clash in the ultimate brawl you can play anytime, anywhere! Smash rivals off the stage as new characters Simon Belmont and King K. Rool join Inkling, Ridley, and every fighter in Super Smash Bros. history. Enjoy enhanced speed and combat at new stages based on the Castlevania series, Super Mario Odyssey, and more! With the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition, you will receive a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game in a steel case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to take down you friends in style!”

The controller looks like a real piece of work, and judging by how sold out the Splatoon 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles ones have become, it probably wouldn’t hurt to get your reservation in now.

There’s no word yet on if the other Smash Bros. limited edition will be making its way to the U.S., consisting of a copy of the game, a limited edition GameCube controller and a Switch converter. But if it doesn’t happen — or if Nintendo makes it an exclusive at its store in New York — at least we have another good package deal to lean on.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its respective controller arrive for Nintendo Switch on December 7.

