Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players React to New DLC Announcement

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character was finally revealed on Thursday, and players have certainly had some comments about it. The new character is Byleth, the playable protagonist from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which means that yet another Fire Emblem character is being added to the game. Rumors and speculations from players tried to figure out which guest fighter would be added next, though Byleth was far from any of the typical guesses.
If you loved Three Houses and Fire Emblem overall, you’ll probably be content with this reveal even if there are already numerous Fire Emblem characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With characters like Dante and Sora and many others rumored to be announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players likely already had favorites in mind.
Until Byleth is officially added to the game, we’ll have to survive off of more speculation about how the character will perform in the game and what people think about the DLC reveal. You can see some of the reactions to the announcement below to get an idea of what people are saying.
Perish!
Smash fans: Sakurai please, no more Fire Emblem characters I beg of you I don’t think I can live with another FE rep— Kimerson (@TheKimersonShow) January 16, 2020
Sakurai: THEN PERISH pic.twitter.com/K4swde7p2Q
You Fools
Hahahaha they added another Fire Emblem character to Smash Bros. All of you had hoped. All of you had dreamed. But it’s another Fire Emblem character. You fools. You insignificant fools.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 16, 2020
Post This to Make Them Mad
Post this to make smash players mad pic.twitter.com/voG1xZIFbG— rat bastard, year of (@DumbYuriFuck) January 16, 2020
Most Anticipated Character
Everyone’s most anticipated character did, in fact, make it into Smash! pic.twitter.com/p1SHfvQ9lR— PLDH ⚔️🛡️ (@PLDHnet) January 16, 2020
It’s Time
Heard the new fighter for Smash is another Fire Emblem character. Time for the crybabies to overflow the timeline. pic.twitter.com/OW8OAvt1Rh— Carl (@Zenoblade98) January 16, 2020
Not Everyone Is Pleased
Smash pass had four new ips to the series and they end it on another FE character, bro I LIKE FE and this still sucks pic.twitter.com/AUcdz6cm91— JVLIAN’S TRICK (@partyrockticon) January 16, 2020
Put Ninja in Fortnite
i would rather have the ninja fortnite skin in smash— xforts (@julienforts) January 16, 2020
I Do Not Like This
The Smash Community right now pic.twitter.com/jnXUCPFBpc— Foxcade 🦊 (@SuperFoxcade) January 16, 2020
Gatekeeper Confirmed
gatekeeper in smash pic.twitter.com/d92djCKpJY— tama @ store open!! (@tamatanz) January 16, 2020
Full Speed
please for the love of God this is the worst possible smash dlc— salam snack (@igsaladsnake) January 16, 2020
not because I don’t like it, but because another FE character guarantees that we’ll see “hoes mad” spammed across twitter for the next few months at full speed