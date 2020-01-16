Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players React to New DLC Announcement

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character was finally revealed on Thursday, and players have certainly had some comments about it. The new character is Byleth, the playable protagonist from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which means that yet another Fire Emblem character is being added to the game. Rumors and speculations from players tried to figure out which guest fighter would be added next, though Byleth was far from any of the typical guesses.

If you loved Three Houses and Fire Emblem overall, you’ll probably be content with this reveal even if there are already numerous Fire Emblem characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With characters like Dante and Sora and many others rumored to be announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players likely already had favorites in mind.

Until Byleth is officially added to the game, we’ll have to survive off of more speculation about how the character will perform in the game and what people think about the DLC reveal. You can see some of the reactions to the announcement below to get an idea of what people are saying.

Perish!

Smash fans: Sakurai please, no more Fire Emblem characters I beg of you I don’t think I can live with another FE rep



Sakurai: THEN PERISH pic.twitter.com/K4swde7p2Q — Kimerson (@TheKimersonShow) January 16, 2020

You Fools

Hahahaha they added another Fire Emblem character to Smash Bros. All of you had hoped. All of you had dreamed. But it’s another Fire Emblem character. You fools. You insignificant fools. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 16, 2020

Post This to Make Them Mad

Post this to make smash players mad pic.twitter.com/voG1xZIFbG — rat bastard, year of (@DumbYuriFuck) January 16, 2020

Most Anticipated Character

Everyone’s most anticipated character did, in fact, make it into Smash! pic.twitter.com/p1SHfvQ9lR — PLDH ⚔️🛡️ (@PLDHnet) January 16, 2020

It’s Time

Heard the new fighter for Smash is another Fire Emblem character. Time for the crybabies to overflow the timeline. pic.twitter.com/OW8OAvt1Rh — Carl (@Zenoblade98) January 16, 2020

Not Everyone Is Pleased

Smash pass had four new ips to the series and they end it on another FE character, bro I LIKE FE and this still sucks pic.twitter.com/AUcdz6cm91 — JVLIAN’S TRICK (@partyrockticon) January 16, 2020

Put Ninja in Fortnite

i would rather have the ninja fortnite skin in smash — xforts (@julienforts) January 16, 2020

I Do Not Like This

The Smash Community right now pic.twitter.com/jnXUCPFBpc — Foxcade 🦊 (@SuperFoxcade) January 16, 2020

Gatekeeper Confirmed

gatekeeper in smash pic.twitter.com/d92djCKpJY — tama @ store open!! (@tamatanz) January 16, 2020

Full Speed