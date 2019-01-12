‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Brings Dark Pit Center Stage

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the online gaming experience on everyone’s minds, it’s not that surprising that the incredibly creative cosplay community would feel inspired. One cosplayer brought his life for Dark Pit to life in incredible detail, and it was just too good not to share:

The cosplayer in question, Oliver Holmes, goes by Kohalu Cosplay and his portfolio speaks volumes for his passion regarding the gaming community. From Blizzard, to Nintendo – he definitely knows how to bring some of our favorite characters to life:

Hopefully we can see even more shots of his Dark Pit soon because the lenses and the crafting make it really incredible to see! If you want to see even more of his incredible work, you can check out Holmes’ other cosplay homages right here.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

