Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct Announced

✖

During last week's Nintendo Direct presentation, Pyra/Mythra was revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. Fans curious to see how the two fighters will play will have an opportunity to learn more during a new video featuring director Masahiro Sakurai. The video will air March 4th at 6 a.m. PT. Like previous "Mr. Sakurai presents" videos, this will solely focus on the recently announced fighter; Nintendo has already warned fans not to expect any additional roster announcements. The two Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters are sharing a single roster slot, in a manner similar to the way Zelda and Sheik did in Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

The announcement from Nintendo can be found embedded below.

Tune-in on 3/4 at 6am PT for an in-depth look at the new Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Pyra/Mythra, with Director Masahiro Sakurai. He will also reveal the fighter’s release date! pic.twitter.com/eSjrrgGqAk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

Outside of Pyra and Mythra's ability to shift between the two characters, little else is known about the new fighter. Both characters will battle using a sword, which came as a disappointment for those sick of sword fighters. However, it seems that Pyra/Mythra will have enough unique qualities to set them apart from the rest of the roster.

In addition to gameplay footage featuring the new character, Sakurai will also reveal the release date, as well. During last week's Direct, Nintendo gave a March release window, but no further details were provided. Pyra/Mythra is the second representative from the Xenoblade series. Shulk, the hero of the original Xenoblade Chronicles, debuted in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS.

Pyra/Mythra marks the fourth DLC fighter revealed as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, following Min Min, Steve, and Sephiroth. That leaves just two DLC fighters yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen what characters will close out the Fighter's Pass, but rumors have run rampant, with Crash Bandicoot, Doom Slayer, and Ryu Hayabusa all looking like distinct possibilities.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing as Pyra/Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!