‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC Characters Have Been Finalized

The list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC characters to be released post-launch has now been finalized, the game’s director announced.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director and series creator Masahiro Sakurai took to Twitter to say the game’s DLC lineup has now been completed. He added that Nintendo was entirely responsible for the creation of the DLC roster and explained how the process worked by saying he’d decide if a fighter could be created after Nintendo offered character selections.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC line-up is now complete. This time the selection was made entirely by Nintendo. I decide if we can create a fighter based on their selection, then come up with the plan. — 桜井 政博 (@Sora_Sakurai) November 6, 2018

Immediately after the initial tweet shown above, Sakurai tweeted again to urge commenters to stay on topic when replying to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate developers’ messages and tweets and to avoid flooding them with character requests. These types of requests have been plentiful in the wake of the fighting game’s ambitious character roster that features every character that’s ever been in a Smash game along with some extras including the likes of King K. Rool and Piranha Plant. Various Smash leaks and character suggestions inevitably led to some disappointment when not every fan-submitted idea panned out and often resulted in Smash players turning to developers with more suggestions.

Sakurai’s comments on Twitter indicate that further suggestions for DLC characters won’t sway the decisions that have already been locked in, but that doesn’t mean the characters people have been suggesting won’t make an appearance. Banjo-Kazooie, for example, is a character that’s commonly showed up in suggestions and leaks, but hasn’t been confirmed to be part of the launch roster. That doesn’t mean that he and others won’t be part of the post-release DLC though, but who and what Nintendo and Sakurai plans to have among those options remains to be seen.

Nintendo continued its series of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveals last week by announcing at one post-launch character though, that fighter being the Piranha Plant referenced above. It also unveiled a new “World of Light” mode featured in the trailer at the top.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.