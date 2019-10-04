Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next Four DLC Characters Possibly Leaked

The next wave of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters has possibly leaked. According to the leak, two of these four characters will be from Nintendo games, while the other two will see a Ubisoft and Activision character join the party. So, who’s — allegedly — coming to the Nintendo Switch game? Well, if this leak is accurate then Bandana Waddle Dee, Rayman, Professor E. Gadd, and Crash Bandicoot will be joining the roster of the Nintendo Switch platform fighter. Of these four, it’s Crash Bandicoot who the leaker alleges will be the next DLC character, making him the fifth and final first pass DLC character. As you may know, Crash Bandicoot is a long-rumored character, and one of the most demanded by Smash fans over the years. According to the leak, his stage will be based around the beach on Wumpa Island.

Meanwhile, the fighter after Crash Bandicoot will reportedly be Bandana Waddle Dee, who will come with a stage based on the Dream Kingdom from the Kirby Crash games. Further, the leaker alleges the character will come with three remixes and four ported music tracks, including a remix of Apple Juice. Meanwhile, he will supposedly come with with 10 spirits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After BWD, the leak alleges that the second fighter will be Ubisoft’s Rayman, who will come with nymphs as his spirit board. And then rounding out the leak is Professor E.Gadd, from Luigi’s Mansion, who will supposedly bring spirits and music from Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC rumor mill is one of the most active rumor mills in games. It’s true, every DLC character has leaked so far via dubious rumors, but it’s also true that there’s been plenty of fake leaks along the way. In other words, don’t take any of this to the bookies.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What do you think of these potential Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters?