Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Seemingly Deconfirmed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, is set to drop in a few days, but for many, the divisive pick is already old news. That’s right, many Nintendo Switch gamers are already looking toward the sixth DLC character that will follow the Fire Emblem protagonist. And a recent leak may reveal who this mystery character is, but if there’s one thing you should never trust, it’s a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate “leak,” even if there is some contextual evidence that suggests you should. That said, it looks like we know it won’t be one heavily rumored character: Doomguy, the demon slaying protagonist of DOOM.

The deconfirmation comes way id Software’s Marty Stratton. For those that don’t know: id Software is the developer behind the iconic first-person shooter series. According to Stratton, the studio actually contacted Nintendo about adding their demon slayer to the equally iconic Nintendo platform fighter. However, Stratton notes that this request hasn’t translated to anything serious, at least not yet.

Speaking to Metro, Stratton confirmed id Software asked Nintendo about adding the character, before adding the following:

“We’ve had… I don’t even know who talked to who, but we’ve bantered with them,” said Stratton. “We have a great relationship with them through bringing DOOM to Switch and that kind of stuff. So we have great people over there, but it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool?’ But it’s never gone anywhere serious, so we’ll see.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean we won’t get the Doomslayer eventually. However, it does seem to suggest at the very least we won’t be getting the character as the next DLC fighter. Further, we may have to wait until the next installment in the series to see the character added to the mix at all.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, this year’s new DOOM game — DOOM Eternal — is set to come to Nintendo Switch sometime later this year, after it hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC this March.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the platform fighter by clicking right here.