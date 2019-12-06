Gaming

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Insider Deconfirms Popular Rumored DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character is expected to be revealed soon. And the closer we get to this expected reveal, the more rumors flood the Internet claiming to have the “scoop” or the “leak” confirming the next DLC fighter coming to the Nintendo Switch game. In wake of this, industry insider, prolific leaker, and journalist Sabi has been working to deconfirm characters. The latest victims are two heavily-requested DLC fighters. One is Sora, the protagonist from the Kingdom Heart series. This is a character fans have been asking for forever, and recently has been the subject of a few rumors. Meanwhile, the other character Sabi — seemingly — deconfirms is Master Chief, a long-rumored character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a character that recently “leaked.”

As you can see in the Tweet below, Sabi pretty definitively shoots down the idea that Sora is the game’s fifth and next DLC character. However, it’s a little less obvious if the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider simply thinks the latest Master Chief leak is a bust, or if the character himself is.

Of course, take these rumor squashings with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information. However, Sabi does have a history of reliability, especially when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Anyway, in other recent and related news, there’s been a few characters that have been –seemingly — deconfirmed lately:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.

