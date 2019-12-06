Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Insider Deconfirms Popular Rumored DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character is expected to be revealed soon. And the closer we get to this expected reveal, the more rumors flood the Internet claiming to have the “scoop” or the “leak” confirming the next DLC fighter coming to the Nintendo Switch game. In wake of this, industry insider, prolific leaker, and journalist Sabi has been working to deconfirm characters. The latest victims are two heavily-requested DLC fighters. One is Sora, the protagonist from the Kingdom Heart series. This is a character fans have been asking for forever, and recently has been the subject of a few rumors. Meanwhile, the other character Sabi — seemingly — deconfirms is Master Chief, a long-rumored character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a character that recently “leaked.”

As you can see in the Tweet below, Sabi pretty definitively shoots down the idea that Sora is the game’s fifth and next DLC character. However, it’s a little less obvious if the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider simply thinks the latest Master Chief leak is a bust, or if the character himself is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wouldn’t bet on Sora now. Finally finished asking some people. Also that MC audio is lol, didn’t really see that till now but… nah — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 6, 2019

Of course, take these rumor squashings with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information. However, Sabi does have a history of reliability, especially when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Anyway, in other recent and related news, there’s been a few characters that have been –seemingly — deconfirmed lately:

Some Smash fans think this old tweet from Kamiya indicates that Wright is not the 5th character. Here’s a translation: “Speaking of which, I was drinking with Shu Takumi last night and he said, “why haven’t they put Wright (in Smash)?”

Thanks to @Kewl0210 for helping (continued) pic.twitter.com/2CaDuKHWQt — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) December 2, 2019

I can’t verify Verge’s latest post deconfirming Namco and Leve 5 for FP5. I just haven’t gotten specifics on those yet. Though, given he’s said some of the same as me lately, I wouldn’t doubt it much. I’ll try and look into it. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 1, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.