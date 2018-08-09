Every Character in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

To say that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have a loaded roster of an understatement. In fact, it’s safe to say that it’ll have the “ultimate” roster when it releases later this year.
Sitting at around 70 fighters or so and set to grow with each passing month (who knows who else could be added?), the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter list is beyond impressive, with classic heroes from previous games mixed in with new characters, like the Belmonts from the Castlevania series and long-time Donkey Kong Country villain King K. Rool.
And thanks to VG/247, we’ve got a complete rundown of every fighter introduced for Ultimate thus far, including the Echo Fighters that you can throw into combat. (These are characters with most of the same moves as their counterparts, but with different taunts and Final Smashes to their credit.)
Let’s take a look at who’s all included thus far! Note: the list is rather long, but we like fighting games that come stacked with competition!
- Bayonetta
- Bowser
- Bowser Jr.
- Captain Falcon
- Chrom (Echo Fighter for Roy
- Cloud
- Corrin
- Daisy (Echo Fighter for Peach)
- Dark Pit (Echo Fighter for Pit)
- Dark Samus (Echo Fighter for Samus)
- Diddy Kong
- Donkey Kong
- Dr. Mario
- Duck Hunt
- Falco
- Fox
- Ganondorf
- Greninja
- The Ice Climbers
- Ike
- Inkling
- Jigglypuff
- King Dedede
- King K. Rool
- Kirby
- Link
- Little Mac
- Lucario
- Lucas
- Lucina (Echo Fighter for Marth)
- Luigi
- Mario
- Marth
- Mega Man
- Meta Knight
- Mewtwo
- Mii Brawler
- Mii Gunner
- Mii Fighter
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Ness
- Captain Olimar
- Pac-Man
- Palutena
- Peach
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pit
- Pokemon Trainer (featuring Charizard, Ivysaur and Squirtle)
- R.O.B. the robot
- Robin
- Rosalina
- Roy
- Richter Belmont (Echo Fighter for Simon Belmont)
- Ridley
- Ryu
- Samus
- Sheik
- Shulk
- Simon Belmont
- Solid Snake
- Sonic
- Toon Link
- Villager
- Wario
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Wolf
- Yoshi
- Young Link
- Zelda
- Zero Suit Samus
Again, the roster isn’t even 100 percent finalized yet. As you see in the picture above, there’s still room for a couple more combatants. So more than likely (maybe around October or so), Nintendo will reveal who will be filling things out.
For now, though, we’re already putting together our dream match-ups for the game. But, yeah, we can’t help but long for a little Waluigi. We feel ya, GameSpot. We really do.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.