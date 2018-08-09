Every Character in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

To say that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have a loaded roster of an understatement. In fact, it’s safe to say that it’ll have the “ultimate” roster when it releases later this year.

Sitting at around 70 fighters or so and set to grow with each passing month (who knows who else could be added?), the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter list is beyond impressive, with classic heroes from previous games mixed in with new characters, like the Belmonts from the Castlevania series and long-time Donkey Kong Country villain King K. Rool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And thanks to VG/247, we’ve got a complete rundown of every fighter introduced for Ultimate thus far, including the Echo Fighters that you can throw into combat. (These are characters with most of the same moves as their counterparts, but with different taunts and Final Smashes to their credit.)

Let’s take a look at who’s all included thus far! Note: the list is rather long, but we like fighting games that come stacked with competition!

Bayonetta

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Captain Falcon

Chrom (Echo Fighter for Roy

Cloud

Corrin

Daisy (Echo Fighter for Peach)

Dark Pit (Echo Fighter for Pit)

Dark Samus (Echo Fighter for Samus)

Diddy Kong

Donkey Kong

Dr. Mario

Duck Hunt

Falco

Fox

Ganondorf

Greninja

The Ice Climbers

Ike

Inkling

Jigglypuff

King Dedede

King K. Rool

Kirby

Link

Little Mac

Lucario

Lucas

Lucina (Echo Fighter for Marth)

Luigi

Mario

Marth

Mega Man

Meta Knight

Mewtwo

Mii Brawler

Mii Gunner

Mii Fighter

Mr. Game & Watch

Ness

Captain Olimar

Pac-Man

Palutena

Peach

Pichu

Pikachu

Pit

Pokemon Trainer (featuring Charizard, Ivysaur and Squirtle)

R.O.B. the robot

Robin

Rosalina

Roy

Richter Belmont (Echo Fighter for Simon Belmont)

Ridley

Ryu

Samus

Sheik

Shulk

Simon Belmont

Solid Snake

Sonic

Toon Link

Villager

Wario

Wii Fit Trainer

Wolf

Yoshi

Young Link

Zelda

Zero Suit Samus

Again, the roster isn’t even 100 percent finalized yet. As you see in the picture above, there’s still room for a couple more combatants. So more than likely (maybe around October or so), Nintendo will reveal who will be filling things out.

For now, though, we’re already putting together our dream match-ups for the game. But, yeah, we can’t help but long for a little Waluigi. We feel ya, GameSpot. We really do.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.