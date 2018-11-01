Fans React To ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct

Today’s Nintendo Direct has come to a close, but we’ve seen a bunch of new information for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that has gotten the fan community excited for what’s to come. And we’ve got some of the best reactions below.

First off, let’s see what the fans thought about Incineroar from the Pokemon universe joining the game:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Ken and Incineroar. I don’t expect Incineroar to be appear in Smash Bros Ultimate. pic.twitter.com/H0ErQ3ukQv — 🌸🌸 Ii Naotora 🌸🌸 (@NaotoraStrike) November 1, 2018

Incineroar confirmed to be the slowest walking fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. — Kent 💻 (@KazeNinja17) November 1, 2018

Next up, let’s see how the fans reacted when Ken of Street Fighter fame got added:

I want Ken to have this as an alternate costume in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. pic.twitter.com/Y1mTtmlgbK — Seth Schaffner (@ZeroKnight1995) November 1, 2018

Ken is now in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! — Von Cuaresma/TinBoyVCC: Happy Halloween! (@TinBoy752) November 1, 2018

Then there are the Spirits, which expands the roster greatly, even if the characters aren’t necessarily playable. How did fans react to them?

Ken! Piranha Plant?!? Spirits look interesting. Could be cool. Looking forward to the adventure mode. I’m one of the few who liked Subspace Emissary in Brawl, mostly because it was so weird. Yep, I am excited for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. — PJ Montgomery (@PJMontgomery) November 1, 2018

How many system designers died to create the Spirits mode in Super Smash Bros Ultimate? — iamleyeti 🚕 (@iamleyeti) November 1, 2018

Next up, some of the fans couldn’t help but speak up about the DLC plan for the game, via the Fighters Pass:

More fighters can be added later for Super Smash Bros via DLC. So our hopes of Wart being in Super Smash Bros Ultimate haven’t been, “Smashed” yet. I’ll see myself out. #SmashBrosDirect #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/UOyccKvVUW — It’s The Great Pumpkin, Carlos Rivera (@hardrocknguy) November 1, 2018

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will have DLC? Will that mean later there will be a Super Smash Bros Ultimate Ultimate that actually includes all the content? — Croooow (@Croooow) November 1, 2018

Please make him paid DLC @Nintendo for Super Smash Bros Ultimate! Captain N would just blow the minds of so many Gen NESers like myself being a playable character. pic.twitter.com/je0VPKlHv6 — Jean-Paul Bartolomei (@ultimablackmage) November 1, 2018

Last but not least, the World of Light story mode certainly has a lot of players set for the game’s release next month:

Mom said its my turn to play the Nintendo pic.twitter.com/3bMLApAhvX — 🎃 Trash Man 🎃 (@TrashHeap64) November 1, 2018

*my jaw rips off after seeing Piranha Plant as a DLC character, Zelda speaking, the World of Light, & the vocal version of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate main theme* — John the ROSE? (@JeiArrShi) November 1, 2018

Only thing I loved about the direct other then the *slight* story mode we are getting in Smash. //t.co/2GP0r9WBTN — Keeler (@CwwKeeler) November 1, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

World of Light pic.twitter.com/X3VOymiu08 — HiFight(ハイファイト) (@HiFightTH) November 1, 2018

We’ll see how everything goes down when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Nintendo Switch starting on December 7.