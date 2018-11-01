Gaming

Fans React To ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct

Today’s Nintendo Direct has come to a close, but we’ve seen a bunch of new information for […]

By

Today’s Nintendo Direct has come to a close, but we’ve seen a bunch of new information for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that has gotten the fan community excited for what’s to come. And we’ve got some of the best reactions below.

First off, let’s see what the fans thought about Incineroar from the Pokemon universe joining the game:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up, let’s see how the fans reacted when Ken of Street Fighter fame got added:

Then there are the Spirits, which expands the roster greatly, even if the characters aren’t necessarily playable. How did fans react to them?

Next up, some of the fans couldn’t help but speak up about the DLC plan for the game, via the Fighters Pass:

Last but not least, the World of Light story mode certainly has a lot of players set for the game’s release next month:

We’ll see how everything goes down when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Nintendo Switch starting on December 7.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts