‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Creates Fight Scene Using Peeps

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has had no shortage of fanart, crossover trailers, and other types of player-generated content. One of the best examples of these creations that was recently revealed comes not from inside the game itself but rather in the form of diorama that recreates a fight scene from the game. Perfectly timed for the Easter holiday weekend, the user who created the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate project did so using only Peeps and a few extra decorations.

Peeps, love them or hate them, are the divisive marshmallow treat that are often sold around Easter. They come in all kinds of forms and flavors, but the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate variety that’s been shown off by a Redditor by the name of invudontseeme is a new one on us. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan said they had a contest at work where they were required to incorporate Peeps into the project somehow, so they chose to construct an eight-player fight on the game’s Wispy Woods stage.

One image would’ve certainly done the project justice, but the user uploaded an entire gallery of the Super Smash Peeps Ultimate creation. The collection of images seen below shows off the more detailed parts of the diorama.

The diorama’s got a core cast of some of the game’s most recognizable fighters including the Piranha Plant who was released as a DLC fighter. Damage stats on the bottom of the screen show how each fighter is doing just like they would in a real match, and some characters are even shown blasted off screen away form the items and other fighters on the main stage.

The timing of this project was made possible thanks to the holiday weekend, but even after Easter’s over, you can expect plenty of other creative fan-made projects thanks to the game’s new Stage Builder feature. Nintendo added it in a recent update, but players have already commandeered it to make some stages that are quite interesting. Nintendo’s taken notice of this, so if you’ve already picked out a favorite stage someone made, it might not be there for too long if its inappropriate.

