‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Goes Gold

Nintendo Switch fans have a lot to look forward to when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on December 7th, including a heartbreaking story mode that we’re still not over. For those anxiously awaiting the release of the highly anticipated fighter – good news! The latest in the Super Smash franchise has officially gone gold!

Masahiro Sakurai recently confirmed the good news in his column in Famitsu where he also opened up about different aspects of the game including the latest roster reveals, amiibo support, and more.

One interesting part about the latest column had to do with the decision to remove trophies. Sakurai mentioned “That was decided early on. I wanted to split the workforce more for other things. They required a lot more work than what people might think.”

From the Piranha Plant having little feetsies, to the still glaring absence of Waluigi, the latest string of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveals for the Nintendo Switch was definitely and experience.

Luckily we don’t have too much longer to wait for the new game because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on Nintendo Switch this December 7th. With the growing number of Amiibo coming soon and an even bigger roster, there are a lot of reasons to be excited for the next entry into this beloved franchise from the Big N.

“Gaming icons clash in the ultimate brawl you can play anytime, anywhere! Smash rivals off the stage as new characters Simon Belmont and King K. Rool join Inkling, Ridley, and every fighter in Super Smash Bros. history. Enjoy enhanced speed and combat at new stages based on the Castlevania series, Super Mario Odyssey, and more!”

