‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Rumored to Add 2 Fan-Favorite Modes

A look into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s files shows two lines that point to the return of some highly-requested game modes, a recent datamine reveals.

Stage Builder and Home-Run Contest are the two modes that were referenced in the game’s files after a dataminer discovered them, Source Gaming explained in the video below. Each of these game modes have been mentioned repeatedly by players since the game released as suggestions for content that’d be welcome additions to the game, and the datamined files mean there’s a shot at those two modes actually being in the game.

Within the game’s “How to Play” section of the menu, there were two incriminating files found. The first was called “howtoplay_homerun.html” and the second was “howtoplay_stage_builder.html.” By visiting this menu, players can watch videos on how to participate in different Smash Bros. Ultimate modes, so the fact that both these game modes are referenced would lead one to expect Home-Run Contest and Stage Builder how-tos will be added as well. There’s no reference of Break the Targets or any other Smash game modes, though, so players will only have these to look forward to, for now.

This isn’t the first indication that Smash Builder will be added to the game, at least according to some theories from players. When the Nintendo Direct from February that’s shown at the top was released, players noticed one blurry scene that many believe was hiding a first look at the Stage Builder menu, though Nintendo hasn’t’ confirmed anything about that mode yet.

As for when these game modes might be added, the video at the top again can be used to back up some theories. Nintendo’s focus for the Smash Direct was the Version 3.0 update that’s coming in Spring 2019. That same update is the one that’ll add Joker to the game, a DLC character who’s scheduled to release in April. Nintendo didn’t offer much information on what all would be included in the update, though Spring seems like a prime time to add two fan-favorite game modes alongside Joker.

