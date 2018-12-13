‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: How to Always Get 1v1 Online

Though Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a whole has done really well since its recent release, online players do have a few major gripes with how the game translates globally. In addition to the expected lag issues, one of the biggest complaints centered around 1v1 and the inability to search for it. One handy Redditor decided to help out their fellow players with a few helpful tips.

Reddit user ‘Danxoln’ had a few helpful nods towards those looking solely for 1v1 online. He mentioned that he tested this method himself for a period of 36 hours so while it may not be foolproof, it is effective.

According to his post, this is what you need to know:

Select background matchmaking and make sure your rules are set to 1v1s (and anything else you want)

After you start background matchmaking open the side panel tab (on the gamecube controller press Z)

With the tab open you will be able to see a bar that should start filling up (1/4 full represents 1 player, it should fill up 1/4 immediately to represent you, if it fills up to half that means there are 2 people in the lobby)

If you EVER see it 3/4 full that means a FFA will happen, (and if you want FFA then great, but if not) make sure you press cancel to back out of the lobby and try again

He added, “This method got me 1v1s all night yesterday and tonight 100% of the time.” Basically, pay attention to that green bar once the background settings have been adjusted.

With a new patch coming next week, hopefully some of the other issues will be addressed. There seems to be a wide variety of complaints about the online component, though delayed/inaccurate controls seems to be at the top of the list. Pair that with 1v1 complaints, it looks like there is definitely room for improvement despite the title’s overall glowing reviews.

