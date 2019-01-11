This ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplay Brings the Ice Climbers Adorably to Life

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and cosplay – an epic combination that lets the gaming community go crazy with creativity and fandom love. In this particular instance, the Ice Climbers come to life with an adorable new cosplay photo set that was just too cute not to share!
Being the Ice Climbers at #youmacon2018 was honestly a great experience. So many people wanted to hold the hammers 😂. . Thanks to everyone for taking pics! I don't remember everyone, ('cept the first one from @johannah.kayser ☺️) who took them, but lemme know if you'd like to be tagged and I will. . PoPo: @spikes_branded_props
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Naetori’ and she has probably one of the most adorable cosplay portfolios I have ever seen. From Super Smash Bros. takes, to her spot-on Mei from Overwatch, this girl has got some major talent while sticking true to her fandom roots!
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!