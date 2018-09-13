‘Animal Crossing’ Favorite Isabelle Joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that Animal Crossing‘s Isabelle will be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster! “Taking a break from assisting mayors and just being an all-around lovely pup, Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series is joining the roster as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

Fans have been begging for Isabelle for a long time — some jokingly, many seriously — and the reveal was a shock to literally everyone. How this didn’t leak in advance we have no idea, but we’re excited to get our hands on the game and start kicking some tail with our favorite, jingly, accommodating assistant!

Isabelle joins a rather more intimidating company of brawlers. We recently saw the reveal of King K. Rool and Simon from Castlevania, and fans were delighted months ago when it was revealed that Ridley would be joining the fight as well. Isabelle is much smaller and much cuter than all of these characters, which is why we’re particularly excited to hop online and terrorize our opponents with her.

The last Nintendo Direct finally gave us more information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game modes, which include:



Classic Mode: The single-player mode in which players battle against a series of fighters will return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Each fighter has a set of stages and opponents that she or he will face.

Stamina Battle: In addition to Time Battle and Stock Battle, Stamina Battle is also one of the standard modes in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In Stamina Battle, players fight to deplete each other’s stamina until only one fighter is left standing.

Tourney Mode: Up to 32 players can participate in Tourney mode, making it great for parties or events with a lot of people. And since Nintendo Switch can be played anywhere, these tournaments can even take place in unexpected places!

Smashdown: After battling in this mode, the previously-selected fighters will no longer be available, forcing players to have to pick a different fighter for the next round. This mode favors players who are skilled with multiple fighters and encourages others to diversify their rosters.

Training: The improved Training mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes an exclusive stage that features a grid, used to help measure the distance and trajectory of special moves and fighter knockback.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on December 7.