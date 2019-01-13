‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Cosplayer Brings King K. Rool to Life

A Super Smash Bros. Player and cosplayer created a King K. Rool outfit that brings the big Donkey Kong baddie and his super-armored belly to the real world.

The cosplayer who goes by the name Eli Pompadour shared the images below which showed the green and gold cosplay adorned by King K. Rool’s signature red cape and golden crown. Anyone who’s seen King K. Rool in the Donkey Kong games or in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will know that the big Kremling boss is quite expressive as well, so the clothing was just half the cosplay with the rest relying on pulling off the right facial expressions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eli Pompadour took the King K. Rool cosplay to the Anime Los Angeles convention and found some other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cosplayers there as well who’d put together different outfits to represent some of the game’s most recognizable characters. The cosplayer found Daisy and Peach there and also came across another king after finding the cosplayer by the name of LaydiexSkull who came in a King Dedede outfit complete with the same red accessories and a massive wooden hammer.

King Dedede has been around for a while in the Smash Bros. universe, but King K. Rool is one of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s newest characters, so it’s no wonder he’s stood out as one of the most entertaining and interesting fighters. The most recognizable villain from the Donkey Kong games was confirmed to be part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate back in August 2018 with a reveal trailer confirming his presence, that same trailer coincidently including King Dedede as well with the Kirby jokester impersonating the Kremling king. King K. Rool proved easy enough to unlock as well with only one playthrough of the Classic mode needed to unlock his fight. Beating him there will add him to players’ rosters and will put them one step closer to throwing crowns, shooting cannons, having an incredible recovery, and spiking enemies right off the stage.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.