‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Leak Reveals Unannounced Amiibo Figures

More Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo figures appear to have been revealed in a new image that surfaced and revealed different unannounced figures, for characters like the various Pokemon fighters and other new combatants.

After appearing and a Discord server and eventually ending up on the amiibo subreddit, the image below appears to list different amiibo figures which will, in theory, be announced by Nintendo at some point. Snake, the Pokemon Trainer, and others appeared in a cropped image while the full picture showed even more fighters and names listed on the page, many of them with no image yet.

As amiibo collectors discussed the findings within the subreddit and translated the names listed on the page, it appeared that the potential amiibo releases would bode well for Pokemon Trainer mains with those players getting more than one amiibo for their preferred fighters. According to the translated names, Ivysaur and Squirtle were listed alongside the male Pokemon Trainer as separate products. Charizard wasn’t spotted in the full image that’s seen below, but Incineroar’s name was listed.

Snake players might also be getting their own amiibo now, the Metal Gear Solid guest fighter proving to be one of the most competitive picks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a prime candidate for an amiibo figure. Other newcomers and returning fighters such as Chrom, Simon, and Dark Samus also had their names featured on the page though no images were in place yet.

It also appears that these amiibo designs don’t line up perfectly with the renders from the in-game versions of the characters which means that the image being the result of a simple photoshop job seems less likely now.

To add some credibility to this image, the amiibo pictured do not line up with the official renders from Smash Ultimate. So it’s not just a simple Photoshop job. Looks like this is legit. pic.twitter.com/ONWGZKGsRg — Amiibo News (@AmiiboNews) January 26, 2019

Nintendo Wire reported on the apparent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak and said it received confirmation that the image came from a new game guide book which was recently released in Japan. News of the guide book’s listings adds some credibility to the leak, though Nintendo still hasn’t officially announced these amiibo figures yet.