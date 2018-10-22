‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Reveals New Luigi Changes

Nintendo shared another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character post that revealed news of a new ability the Super Mario Bros. fighter has in the upcoming game.

Luigi’s been a staple in the Smash Bros. games since their inception, but he’s bringing a new device with him into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to help him toss enemies around. Nintendo’s post for the Mario brother shared on Sunday went over some information about the character that Smash Bros. players will already know and also said that he’d be using “his new Poltergust” to throw enemies.

“He can jump higher than his brother, Mario,” the blog post began. “His Up Special, Super Jump Punch, will gain maximum damage and launching power when hitting the opponent right at the start. It truly is a ‘Special’ move. He also uses his new Poltergust for his throw!”

Luigi could already use his Poltergust in past games, the tool that he uses to hunt down ghost in the Luigi’s Mansion series. But in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the device will be used in Luigi’s throwing technique instead, an attack shared by all Nintendo fighters that takes different forms depending on who’s doing the throwing. Some characters have more range on their throws, and with Luigi’s Poltergust operating like a vacuum to suck enemies up, there’s a chance that he’ll get some distance on his move, too.

Frustratingly enough, the only reveal of Luigi’s new throw came in the form of the blog’s text and not the video that was shared alongside it. That video, seen above, was the same one that Nintendo shared back when it dropped all the character trailers for each of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s many fighters. No video of the new grab and its animation was shared, so players will have to wait until a later reveal or the full game’s release to see how it works.

The text in the blog specified that this was Luigi’s “new” Poltergust, apparently referencing the one that he’ll be using in Luigi’s Mansion 3. Nintendo revealed that game for the Nintendo Switch back in September, so it could be that the information about the new throw was withheld to avoid tipping anyone off about the new game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be available on December 7th for the Nintendo Switch.