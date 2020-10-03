Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft DLC Release Date Announced

✖

Nintendo confirmed the release date for its Minecraft DLC in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week during a follow-up presentation to its big reveal from days ago. Steve and Alex from Minecraft along with the Enderman and Zombie variants included in the DLC will all be available on October 13th when the next Challenger Pack is released. Those who own the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will get the content automatically upon release while those who don’t have the pass can purchase it separately.

The release date for the Minecraft content in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced towards the end of the lengthy showcase that showed off gameplay and much more related to the DLC. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed after showing off gameplay and moveset breakdowns that the content would be available on October 13th.

For those who don’t have the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, you’ll be able to pick up the DLC for $5.99 just as the other DLCs have been handled in the past.

Aside from the release date for the DLC, the presentation from Nintendo and Sakurai also treated players to an in-depth look at the mechanics of Steve and the rest of the Minecraft fighters. Like past DLCs, this one will come with a unique stage, more single-player content centered around the Minecraft characters, and songs for players to listen to while they battle. Sakurai said that the team couldn’t bring music directly from Minecraft into the game because it’d be too relaxing for players, so the decision was made to incorporate music from Minecraft spin-offs like Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons instead.

The turnaround for the release of the character following the reveal is a quick one and is in line with past Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcements that saw DLC characters announced and made available. Min Min from ARMS, for example, was announced on June 22nd and was released not long after that on June 29th.

Miss the #SmashBrosUltimate presentation on Steve and Alex? Watch the full video in the link below and get a deep dive into the blocky new fighter’s moves and abilities. Steve and Alex arrive 10/13 and are available as a part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2!https://t.co/t52FjbrU9J pic.twitter.com/WPeOjKDAuK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 3, 2020

Steve and Alex from Minecraft along with the rest of the Minecraft content are Challenger Pack 7 in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 which means we still have several more releases to go before it’s completed. Four more characters will have to be announced in the future before the current pass is completed.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Minecraft DLC will be released on October 13th for Fighters Pass Vol. 2 owners and a standalone purchase.