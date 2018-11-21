‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Director: Each Game is a ‘Miracle’

We haven't seen too many entries in the Super Smash Bros. series over the years, but each one has been lovingly accepted by the community, starting with the original game on Nintendo 64; and leading up to Ultimate, which drops next month. And there's probably a reason why fans should be thankful -- it's a "miracle" that they get made.

At least, that's what game director Masahiro Sakurai thinks. In an interview with Game Informer, he explained that getting each game in the Super Smash Bros. series made isn't as easy as it looks as the team is "walking a fine line."

Here's the full answer when it comes to how he feels about new entries in the series being made:

"You may not sense that, but it is actually a miracle every time we're able to create a Smash Bros. game. It's a bit different from any other game series that regularly comes out with new installments. Unless we get approval from all of the I.P. holders who are involved in this game, we can't make this game. And every time, we are walking a fine line.

"Especially after I left HAL Laboratories, normally, games continued to be developed by the remaining company. But instead, Mr. Iwata created a development team centered on the director who became freelance. That was his call.

"Without that decision, I can easily imagine that we could not release this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the best possible shape at this point."

It's really a lot to consider. Even with the best-selling numbers that come with each entry with Smash, there's apparently a lot to consider still. But it seems that the company is getting into a comfortable groove with what Ultimate will be offering this holiday season, as well as the potential to be a hit not only with casual audiences, but also die-hard fans that will be brawling with the game for months to come.

But, yes, we're thankful for Smash, and it sounds like the biggest one to come is just weeks away. Just hurry up already so Sakurai can finally rest, guys.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form.

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the details!)