Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Get Excited for Nintendo's Gamescom Event

Nintendo is coming back to Gamescom this year in Germany, and it's bringing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with it to the gaming event. The days of DLC reveals for the newest Smash Bros. game are obviously long gone, so we won't see any new reveals for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from Gamescom, but Smash Bros. fans are at least happy to see Nintendo leaning into the competitive community a bit more by hosting a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament. What's more, the tournament will be using the competitive ruleset favored by the Smash Bros. community which has given players hope for continued support in the future from Nintendo.

The esports group Team Vermilion will be organizing the event that'll feature eight top players who'll face off in a series of 1v1 matches, but it's Nintendo that's hosting the event on its Gamescom stage in order to put it in front of more people. If you're wondering why this and the fact that the competition will use the competitive ruleset, it's because the competitive Smash Bros. community and Nintendo overall have historically been a bit at odds when it came to promoting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments and allowing them to take place, this tournament and the involvement from Nintendo Germany is a welcome change of pace for many (though it's worth pointing out that Nintendo Germany and Nintendo of Europe have not been directly responsible for any Smash Bros. shutdowns in the past).

"Pretty crazy if you think about it..." said one of Germany's top Smash Bros. players Marcel "quiK" Romagnuolo on Twitter while hyping up the tournament. "Let's make this big guys, this is a huge opportunity for our scene!!!"

The @gamescom has an official Smash Bros Ultimate tournament happening! @Vermilion_Squad is TOing it, but @NintendoDE (!) is providing the stage.



Pretty crazy if you think about it...



Let's make this big guys, this is a huge opportunity for our scene!!! https://t.co/xBgNEX3rLh — quiK (@quikssb) August 18, 2023

Others in the Smash Bros. community who similarly want to see the relationship between Nintendo and competitive Smash Bros. grow further when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and whatever's coming next voiced similar levels of optimism about the otherwise inconsequential tournament.

"It'd be easy to be cynical here, but this is a very good thing to see," said one Smash Bros. player on Reddit when the news of the tournament made it to the forums. "Hopefully, it's a sign of good things to come."

Das Super #SmashBrosUltimate gamescom 2023 Invitational steigt nächsten Samstag auf der @gamescom in Köln!



Acht lokale Top-Spieler begegnen sich auf der Nintendo-Stage, um in einem packenden 1-gegen-1 Turnier anzutreten.



Setzt einen Livestream-Reminder: https://t.co/pD09ULLsNT pic.twitter.com/hzjTrBio45 — Nintendo DE (@NintendoDE) August 19, 2023

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament at Gamescom will take place starting on August 26th. A page for the event has been set up on Gamescom's site, but it's unclear from the info provided there how or if those at home will be able to watch the tournament.