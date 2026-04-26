Replaced Is the Game That Strider & Deus Ex Fans Have Been Waiting For

There are few sci-fi games as mesmerizing as Replaced, a cyberpunk, narrative-driven title that blends cinematic exploration with fluid action and haunting atmospheres. Acting as a platformer and side scrolling combat experience, Replaced is perfect for fans of games like Capcom’s Strider series who enjoy dynamic action in a sci-fi setting. Deus Ex fans will also have a great time with Replaced, as its dystopian world and complex characters craft a bold story that emulates classics from the genre, such as Blade Runner.

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Despite some initial delays for Replaced, the game managed to release on April 14, 2026, with a free demo available for all interested players as well. Developed by Sad Cat Studios, Replaced was announed four years ago, but received lots of praise for its 2.5D approach to its visuals. In many ways, this game blends 2D and 3D art styles similarly to the Ocotopath Traveler series of JRPGs, as well as the recent remake projects for the acclaimed Dragon Quest franchise.

Replaced Merges Nostalgic Blade Runner Sci-Fi With Sleek Action Platforming Gameplay

Image courtesy of Sad Cat Studios and Thunderful Publishing

Replaced takes place in an alternate 1980s America, one that has been greatly transformed due to nuclear disaster into a cyberpunk dystopia full of dark corners. Neon lights bathe this game in a sci-fi glow, giving every inch of the unique graphics a vibrancy unlike many other titles. You play as R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped within a human body, in a mission to discover the dark secrets of the Phoenix Corporation, a group with plenty of corruption in world dominated by corporate greed.

The story and world building of Replaced has great narrative depth, with a mystery around R.E.A.C.H.’s creation, past, and purpose driving the plot forward. Interesting characters in the corporate strongholds are matched by equally fascinating enemies, who bring their own challenge within fluid combat systems. The responsive action of Replaced has echoes of the Batman: Arkham series, as well as other dynamic side scrolling beat-em-ups like Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound or Streets of Rage.

Chaining melee strikes together is combined with ranged attacks, unique combos, and other abilities to take down groups of varied enemies as you explore Replaced‘s world. Themese of identity and control take center focus in this game, with multiple side quests and stories around every corner as long as you’re willing to look. The retro-futuristic look of Replaced crafts a cinematic experience, giving players an immersive and engaging journey at every step.

Multiple Inspirations Create An Artistic Masterclass Of 80’s Cyberpunk

Courtesy of Sad Cat Studios

The Blade Runner inspirations for Replaced are obvious, but this game pulls from multiple places to craft something that many different sci-fi fans can enjoy. The Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic is arguably crafted with far more detail than the open-world game from CD Projekt Red, being more akin to the tabletop Cyberpunk that invented that look. Fans of Disco Elysium will likely enjoy the deeply crafted narrative of Replaced, with characters having a level of depth to them that almost makes the game feel like an RPG at times.

The fluid action and cinematic 2D/3D visuals of Replaced are reminiscent of games like Blasphemous, Dead Cells, or Hollow Knight too. Gritty hand-to-hand fights and grimy shootouts across a variety of cold steel landscapes fit the cyberpunk tone of the game incredibly well, but the combat is more reflective of a dense Metroidvania. Exploration is a key part of Replaced, even if it has an emphasis on a linear narrative. The weight of choices in this game has similarities to really nostalgic CRPG experiences, giving Replaced weight to the story it wants to tell.

The connections to the Deus Ex series are very clear in Replaced as well, with urban exploration and heavy cybernetic themes being prevalent in both titles. Although the depth of customization from the classic Deus Ex games is an unrealistic expectation for Replaced, the contents of its story will likely mirror the ideas found in the sci-fi dystopian classic. There are even elements of the Ghostrunner series in Replaced, with platforming having an extra importance that players may not have expected.

There’s a little something for every lover of darker sci-fi, with gray character morality being the icing on a cyberpunk cake that many fans are enjoying already, with the game getting Very Positive reviews so far on Steam. Replaced‘s distinct visuals and similarities to games like Strider and Deus Ex are only a small part of its fascinating cyberpunk picture, making it something that many players should try.

What do you think of Replaced now that it is finally released? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!