‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch Bundles Arrive Tomorrow

Today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct event included some exciting new info. If you missed it, a recap is available here. Also, don’t forget that the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle arrives tomorrow, November 2nd. It’s back up for pre-order on Amazon for $359.99 after a long period of being sold out. It’s also available in very limited quantities at Walmart.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th.

On a related note, the classic Nintendo GameCube controller and adapter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also set to launch tomorrow. The adapter is available to pre-order via Walmart right now for $19.99 (sold out on Amazon currently). The controller itself is available to order here for an additional $29.99. However, you might want to consider these less expensive official Nintendo controllers from HORI and PDP if most of your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate experience will happen online.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon until December 7th with a $10 Prime credit. Again, the game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. You also have the option of pre-ordering the Ultimate Special Edition for $139.99, which includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

Finally, if you’re looking for an edge, an official game guide for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available to pre-order in hardcover and paperback with discounts. Shipping is slated for December 7th.

