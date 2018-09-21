Nintendo Grants Wish Of Terminal Cancer Patient To Play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Early

Earlier this month, Chris Taylor — a terminal cancer patient, who was recently and tragically told he only had a few more months to live — took to Twitter to express his fears that he wouldn’t get to play one of his most anticipated games this year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which isn’t releasing until the final month of 2018.
Im really scared i won’t be able to play ultimate— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
December is a long way away for someone who is already bedridden…— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
I know its childish to dispair over a video game but smash means a lot to me and when ultimate looks soo good it breaks my heart— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
Sorry to be sad on main during hype time but hearing about things like smash and DMC5 is starting to become painful to listen and reminds me i won’t be able to play these games i’ve been waiting years for only for random chance to kill me slowly as soon as they’re announced— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
What followed this thread was an example of how, sometimes, the Internet can be an awesome place. Not long after this heatbreaking thread went live, the Nintendo community gathered around Chris with support in the form of encouragement, as well as retweets. And apparently the latter was great enough that it caught Nintendo’s attention, who recently brought a demo of the Nintendo Switch exclusive to Chris’ home.
Videos by ComicBook.com
WE DID IT GUYS
Today two nintendo reps came down with the E3 demo of Smash Ultimate and i got to play it for 3 hours with a local friend, my brother and my mom 🙂
I got pictures incoming but still like holy shit
Thanks to everyone who did this for me, you’re all the real champ— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 21, 2018
I found out they were coming around Tuesday and couldn’t say cause even a switch with a demo on it is a high value target to be stolen, same for as why i didn’t get to keep the demo (though i absolutely expected that)
Seriously though, thank you all so much, you all did this— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 21, 2018
Hats off to Nintendo for this, but more importantly best wishes to Chris during this scary and challenging time of his life. Hopefully you got to kick Ice Climbers ass. And hopefully Capcom follows suit with its demo of Devil May Cry 5.