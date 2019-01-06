‘Super Smash Bros.’ Fan Reimagines Original 8 Fighters As ‘Persona’ Characters

There’s nothing that could top Garfield reimagined as different Super Smash Bros. characters. But there’s now something that at least comes close.

Taking to Twitter, 23-year-old artist and Super Smash Bros. fan Chrash shared their Persona series style cut-ins for the original Super Smash Bros. characters: Fox, Link, Mario, Kirby, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Pikachu, and Samus. In other words, the eight original Super Smash Bros. characters reimagined in Persona-style art. And the end product is not only pretty neat, but pretty darn impressive.

“I drew Persona style cut ins of the OG 8 for Smash Ultimate,” writes Chrash on Twitter. “Really did my best to imitate the art style for Persona 5, especially for the non human characters.”

Personally, I think Link makes the transition the best. Donkey Kong on the other hand, well, if I ever saw him in Persona I think I’d have nightmares. Samus, minus the suit of course, also would probably not look too out of place.

As you may know: original Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64 — which released in 1999 — featured a roster of 12 characters, but four of these characters — Captain Falcon, Luigi, Ness, and Jigglypuff — all had to be unlocked. And so the above eight are considered the OG Super Smash Bros. characters by many. I have to admit though, I would love to see what Ness would look like as a Persona character. His expressionless face stylized sounds horrifying.

Seeing this art also reminded me just how crazy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s massive roster is. Super Smash Bros. 64 had only 12 fighters. Ultimate has 78 already, plus more coming, including Persona 5’s Joker, which is what makes this so timely.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more news on one of the best-selling and highest-rated games of 2018, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the platform fighter by clicking right here.

And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us your thoughts. What character would you like to see get the Persona art style treatment? Personally, I want to see Wii Trainer.