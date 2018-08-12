Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Still Has More New Characters To Reveal Before Launch

The burning question of 2018: will Waluigi be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? It looks unlikely, but there’s still hope.

Game Director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that there are still “a few” new unannounced fighters to reveal before launch, but unfortunately the director doesn’t provide any details on who said characters could be or when we will hear about them precisely.

“A few” seems to imply a half-dozen max, which means increasing odds that Nintendo will continue to ignore the considerable, half-serious, half-trolling part of its fanbase that wants to desperately see Waluigi in the platform fighter.

Some other characters that would be neat to see would be the DOOM Slayer, Noctis from Final Fantasy, Captain Toad, Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles, and perhaps the Snorkel Ops skin from Fortnite. Or maybe Rust Lord? Or maybe a Waluigi skin in Fortnite?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release on December 7.

Who would you want to see Nintendo add to the roster with the few remaining slots? Will it add Waluigi?

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

