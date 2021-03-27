Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Hopeful Deconfirmed

✖

Another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character hopeful has been deconfirmed. Earlier this week, when a long-rumored and heavily-requested DLC character was seemingly deconfirmed, it caught Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users by surprise. A few days later, another character has been more or less deconfirmed, though this one probably won't catch many by surprise given how new the character is.

Alongside Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a couple of other games, Hades was on the 2020 GOTY list of many, and rightfully so. A big part of the game's appeal is its characters and story. And at the center of the latter is Zagreus, the game's protagonist. That said, while it's easy enough to envision a future where Zagreus is in a four-way battle for his life against Kirby, Falco, and Steve, it doesn't sound like it will happen in time for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When asked if he'd be game to see Zagreus added, writer and designer Greg Kasavin was, unsurprisingly, down for the crossover. That said, in the same breath he always casts doubt on it happening, at least anytime soon.

“On a personal level, I think that would be amazing," said Kasavin. "Smash does such a great job of adapting characters so faithfully, sometimes even more faithfully from the games where those characters come from. I’m a big NEO-GEO fighting game fan and they brought in Terry Bogard... so yes, I think they would do an incredible job of it but it’s one of those things since I’m sure they have a very long list!”

As you can see, Kasavin doesn't outright confirm we won't see the Hades character come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but he heavily implies as much. And as alluded to, this makes sense given that Hades just released last year. Further, while the game was award-winning and popular, the character himself is far from iconic or on the level of others waiting to be added.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.

H/T, The Gamer.