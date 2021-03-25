Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Long-Rumored DLC Character Possibly Deconfirmed

✖

Since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch back in 2018, many characters have been linked to the game as rumored DLC characters. Some of the most heavily linked include Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief from Halo, Doomslayer from DOOM, Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, and Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden. The latter of these characters is back in the headlines after a glitch seemingly suggested that Nintendo was hard on work on adding the character. And this may be the case, but now this possibility seems doubtful.

Speaking in a new interview, Team Ninja's Fumihiko Yasuda was asked about the demand for Ryu Hayabusa to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC character. To this, Yasuda noted that he's "waiting for an invitation," suggesting that Nintendo has opened zero discussions about adding the character to the Switch and Switch Lite game.

Now, this could be a misdirection, but many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have taken it as a deconfirmation. In other words, many now believe the previous rumors and leaks claiming the character was being added were bogus.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the comment above in any capacity nor has it said when we can expect to hear who's coming to the game next. At this point, it's safe to assume the wait will be a couple of months and won't have a big payoff for Ninja Gaiden fans. That said, according to a recent rumor, Nintendo will surprise either Devil May Cry or Red Dead Redemption fans.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and possibly soon the Nintendo Switch Pro as well.