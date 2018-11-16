Gaming

Rumor: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Will Get Free Modes and Spirits After Launch

According to a new rumor, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate post-launch content pipeline won’t be limited to new fighters and balance updates, but will rather also produce free new modes and Spirits.

The rumors comes way of LeakyPandy, who reports that it has been hearing that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate post-launch content will not be limited to the usual balance changes, bug fixes, and the Fighter Pass. But rather, Nintendo is planning to further add to the game down the road with free new spirits and modes.

It’s important to note that this, at the moment, is nothing more than a rumor. And like every other rumor, this should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the only thing you can ever take to the bank is official confirmation.

That said, that hasn’t stopped Super Smash Bros. fans from reacting to the news.

Meanwhile, other fans are hoping some classic modes, such as Break The Targets or Home Run will return.

For now, all we can do is wait to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve, but thankfully we won’t have to wait very long. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch, which means we should know more about Nintendo’s post-launch plans soon.

