Rumor: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Will Get Free Modes and Spirits After Launch

According to a new rumor, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate post-launch content pipeline won’t be limited to new fighters and balance updates, but will rather also produce free new modes and Spirits.

The rumors comes way of LeakyPandy, who reports that it has been hearing that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate post-launch content will not be limited to the usual balance changes, bug fixes, and the Fighter Pass. But rather, Nintendo is planning to further add to the game down the road with free new spirits and modes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2. SSBU post launch content is not limited to balance and the Fighter Pass. The game will apparently get updated with new spirits and modes for free for everyone. — LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) November 13, 2018

It’s important to note that this, at the moment, is nothing more than a rumor. And like every other rumor, this should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the only thing you can ever take to the bank is official confirmation.

That said, that hasn’t stopped Super Smash Bros. fans from reacting to the news.

HOME RUN CONTEST HYPE — 🌵gule🌵 (@gule_wangs) November 13, 2018

Oh I hope one of the free updates will be extra echo fighters, I’m willing to pay for them. I want a chance that Proto Man and Shadow can be playable in Ultimate — Wynn (@wynn728) November 13, 2018

Now those new modes for free sound interesting, what if they made new echo fighters for free?, i know it’s wish full thinking but its an idea — yesid chaverra (@MaverickVortex) November 13, 2018

I HOPE that means either future echos or ESPECIALLY future character skin options — Macaluso Art (@Macaluso) November 13, 2018

Modes?? Holy shit Home run contest and Stage builder actually have a chance!! Maybe OG break the targets too?! — G50 (@V_G50) November 13, 2018

Meanwhile, other fans are hoping some classic modes, such as Break The Targets or Home Run will return.

For now, all we can do is wait to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve, but thankfully we won’t have to wait very long. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch, which means we should know more about Nintendo’s post-launch plans soon.

For more news and coverage on Nintendo’s highly-anticipated platform fighter, click here.