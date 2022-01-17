Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Want a New Mario Moveset

Since debuting in 1981, Mario has been Nintendo’s most iconic character. The mustachioed mascot has appeared in countless games over the years, including the Super Smash Bros. series. The character was one of 12 to appear in the first game, and has been in every entry through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Mario has appeared in countless games since the original Smash released in 1999, little has changed about the character’s moveset. Apparently, that hasn’t sat well with some fans, including GamesCage. On Twitter, the Twitch streamer lamented some of Nintendo’s choices for Mario, inspiring heavy debate about Mario’s moveset.

GamesCage notably took issue with the use of Mario’s cape in the game, and how it could better reflect its debut in Super Mario World, as an item that helps Mario float. In the replies, many fans shared suggestions that could be done to “fix” the character, including the removal of FLUDD. The talking backpack appeared in 2001’s Super Mario Sunshine, and was added to Mario’s moveset in 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl. However, as Twitter user @Plushski points out, FLUDD hasn’t really made any notable appearances in Mario games, since. There are many other abilities that could be pulled from more recent titles.

https://twitter.com/Plushski/status/1480618313361276930

While Mario was clearly the hot topic of discussion, some fans stated that a number of the original Smash fighters could use some fine-tuning before the next game arrives. Some Smash purists would likely balk at the idea of drastically changing these characters, though. Of course, it could be a moot point, as there has been no announcement regarding a new Smash game. The series performs far too well for Nintendo to wait too long before releasing a new game, but we probably won’t see a new entry in the series until the Switch successor arrives, whenever that will be. Nintendo is also done with major updates to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, despite recently adding a new Spirit to the game. For now, fans of the fighting game will just have to wait to see what the future holds!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see changes to Mario’s moveset in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What games would you like to see Nintendo pull from for the character? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

