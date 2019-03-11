‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Mod Adds Peter Griffin

A couple days ago, somebody modded Shrek into Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Because, why not? Somebody has to do it, and it sure isn’t going to be Nintendo.

Fast-forward through the weekend, and now the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community has once again out done themselves: this time by adding Family Guy’s Peter Griffin to the platform fighter.

That’s right, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a massive roster featuring every fighter in the series, it doesn’t have Peter Griffin, and so a plaver decided to take King K. Rool and mod in Peter Griffin over top of the big crocodile.

Unfortunately, that’s about as far as the mod goes. There’s no unique dialogue lines or moves to accompany Peter’s debut in Smash Ultimate, it’s simply King K. Rool with a Peter skin. I will say though that something about the noises and moves of King K Rool, but coming from Peter is pretty hilarious, and surprisingly fitting.

You can check out the mod — which oddly enough also features Chain Chomp modded over Piranha Plant — in action for yourself, below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and only the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Who would you like to see modded into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

